Today’s Weather: 8/15/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High around 80F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 3 69 81 58
Berthoud 0 68 80 61
Fort Collins 0 66 80 60
Greeley 0 69 83 59
Laporte 0 68 79 60
Livermore 0 69 76 56
Loveland 0 67 79 61
Red Feather Lakes 2 58 64 49
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 3 59 79 60
Wellington 0 67 79 58
Windsor 0 69 82 59
*As of August 15, 2022 7:45am

