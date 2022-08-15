Today’s Weather: 8/15/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High around 80F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 3 69 81 58 Berthoud 0 68 80 61 Fort Collins 0 66 80 60 Greeley 0 69 83 59 Laporte 0 68 79 60 Livermore 0 69 76 56 Loveland 0 67 79 61 Red Feather Lakes 2 58 64 49 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 3 59 79 60 Wellington 0 67 79 58 Windsor 0 69 82 59 *As of August 15, 2022 7:45am