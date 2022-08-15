Today’s Weather: 8/15/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High around 80F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|3
|69
|81
|58
|Berthoud
|0
|68
|80
|61
|Fort Collins
|0
|66
|80
|60
|Greeley
|0
|69
|83
|59
|Laporte
|0
|68
|79
|60
|Livermore
|0
|69
|76
|56
|Loveland
|0
|67
|79
|61
|Red Feather Lakes
|2
|58
|64
|49
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|3
|59
|79
|60
|Wellington
|0
|67
|79
|58
|Windsor
|0
|69
|82
|59
|*As of August 15, 2022 7:45am
