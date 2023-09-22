Human Bean Northern Colorado Raises $5,400 for Hunger Relief in Local Communities

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

On Friday, August 18, with the generous support of their customers, Human Bean Northern Colorado raised $5,400 for local food banks. One dollar from every drink sold at any Human Bean Northern Colorado location was donated to help the fight against food insecurity. Proceeds were distributed between the Food Bank for Larimer County, Windsor Severance Food Pantry, and Weld Food Bank. On September 15, 2023, a check for $1,800 was presented to each nonprofit.

“As a local business, it’s important for us to be aware and recognize the needs of the community,” said Owner of Human Bean Northern Colorado, Frank Sherman. “Being able to bring those needs to the forefront and find a way to help is a privilege.”

The Food Bank for Larimer County delivers health, hope, and humanity to stabilize the lives of its clients and build a vibrant community. The nonprofit provides food to more than 33,000 needy people each year through its programs and community partners. To learn more about the Food Bank for Larimer County, visit foodbanklarimer.org/.

The Windsor Severance Food Pantry provides Weld County RE-4 School District residents with food, toiletries, and other daily necessities. To learn more about the Windsor Severance Food Pantry, visit windsorseverancefoodpantry.com/.

Weld Food Bank works to alleviate hunger and poverty by providing food and services to people in need while also educating the public about the nature of hunger and poverty. Last year, Weld Food Bank provided over 11.7 million pounds of food to the hungry in Weld County. To learn more about the non-profit organization, visit weldfoodbank.org/.

About Human Bean Northern Colorado: Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now, with ten separate locations and one mobile coffee truck, The Human Bean has become the leading coffee drive-thru in northern Colorado. For more information on The Human Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.