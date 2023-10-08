Human Bean Northern Colorado’s Annual Coffee for a Cure Event Will Donate 100 Percent of Sales to Local Cancer Fighters

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

On Friday, October 20, Human Bean Northern Colorado will hold its largest fundraising initiative, the 18th annual Coffee for a Cure event! All ten drive-thru locations will donate 100 percent of sales to serve breast cancer and other cancer patients at local Banner and UCHealth facilities. Banner Health and UCHealth representatives will serve as guest baristas at each location. This will allow customers to ask questions and make cash donations.

To date, this event has raised over $550,000 for cancer fighters!

“This is a big day for us and the community,” said Owner Frank Sherman. “Coffee for a Cure helps generate not only funds for those battling cancer but it builds a sense of hope. Each year, I am inspired by how much our community rallies together for this event and cause.”

In anticipation of the big day and in recognition of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Human Bean is adding flavor to the cause by featuring a pink drink every Friday as the daily discounted special:

10/6: Cold brew topped with Cherry and Almond Cold Foam

10/13: Raspberry and Strawberry Banana Smoothie

10/20: The Pink Lady – White Chocolate and Cherry Latte

To further support the benefiting organizations, Human Bean Northern Colorado has added a limited-edition pack that will only be sold on Coffee for a Cure Day. The pack includes a silicone Coffee for a Cure mug filled with their signature chocolate-covered espresso beans, an exclusive Coffee for a Cure sticker, one free drink voucher, and a Human Bean key chain for $35.

Larimer and Weld County funds will benefit both the UCHealth Foundation and North Colorado Medical Center Breast Cancer Fund, providing financial assistance to overcome barriers related to the diagnosis and treatment of all cancers.

For more information about Coffee for a Cure, please visit The Human Bean’s Facebook page at facebook.com/HumanBeanNoCo.

About Human Bean Northern Colorado: Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now with 10 separate locations and one mobile coffee truck, The Human Bean has become known as the leading coffee drive-thru in northern Colorado. For more information on The Human Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.

The Human Bean, Coffee is Where We Start

Locations:

6505 W 29th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

405 E Main Street, Windsor, CO 80550

6180 E Crossroads Blvd, Loveland, CO 80538

2610 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

3665 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

3310 23rd Avenue, Evans, CO 80620

Hwy 85, LaSalle, CO 80645

1822 S. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80525

821 N. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80524

8121 6th Street, Wellington, CO 80549

Mobile Coffee Truck