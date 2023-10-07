2023 Greeley Lights the Nights parade to transition to Holiday Lane Drive at Island Grove 

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce and its partners are excited to announce a transition of this year’s Greeley Lights the Night Parade to the Holiday Lane Drive experience that will be held at Island Grove Regional Park. The Holiday Lane Drive will complement The Greeley Downtown Winterfest 2023 celebration.

This new experience will offer an approachable way for our community to enjoy a cherished annual holiday event, reach more community members, and even expand the experience as Greeley’s residents and businesses will have a chance to showcase their holiday spirit. This will also provide an opportunity to showcase one of Greeley’s largest assets, Island Grove Regional Park.

The Greeley Downtown Winterfest would not have been possible without the collaboration of the Greeley Downtown Development Authority, the City of Greeley, the Greeley Creative District, the High Plains Library District, the Colorado Model Railroad Museum, and the Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce. It will expand the community’s holiday offerings, including Small Business Saturday, maker’s workshops, and a lighting ceremony.

Please see the schedule below and expect more details over the coming weeks. You can find more information at www.greeleychamber.com.

11/25 Small Business Saturday – Visit shops for special deals and holiday treats!

Light Up Lincoln – Holiday lighting downtown, sweet treats, store windows, and entertainment 12/2 Holiday Lane Drive – Drive through holiday experience at Island Grove for the whole family

12/9 Maker’s Workshops – creative demonstrations, free workshops, visit Santa and stamp letters Holiday Lane Drive – Drive through holiday experience at Island Grove for the whole family

For more information on how you can sponsor and engage with the Holiday Lane Drive, please contact the Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce. Keep an eye out for additional scheduling information coming soon or e-mail us at hello@greeleychamber.com.

More about the Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce

As the lead business organization and voice for the Greeley Area, the Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce has served the business community for over one hundred years, standing on the front line representing over seven hundred investors. Founded on principles of business survival, we are firmly planted in the present with an eye on the future, reinventing our organization in new and exciting ways.

For more information on the Greeley Area Chamber, go to www.greeleychamber.com.