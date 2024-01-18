Integrated Computer Consulting Forms Alliance With Former Medicine Bow Technologies Members to Service Wyoming Area

When Medicine Bow Technologies (MBT) shuddered operations in the Spring of 2022, Integrated Computer Consulting (ICC) was fortunate to have met some key executives. ICC, a Fort Collins-based Managed Service Provider, had been working for several clients in the Cheyenne area and loved the relationships they had with their Cheyenne customers.

ICC’s Wyoming team started to look at opportunities in the Laramie area and, after several conversations, started providing services to several businesses there. ICC met several former Medicine Bow Technologies employees who liked the customer- and employee-centric approach ICC took in hiring people and engaging customers.

By the end of 2022, two former MBT employees had joined ICC, and several businesses in Laramie decided to engage with the former MBT and ICC team. In mid-2023, two more former MBT employees had decided to join the ICC team and several businesses in Casper decided to engage with the former MBT and ICC team. The combination of these former MBT team members, Wyoming customers, and ICC has been an incredible fit.

Now, the entire team works as a branch of ICC, serving the Wyoming area, including medical offices, car dealerships, airports, libraries, transportation, and nonprofits. Together, the team has bolstered its management and capabilities. They provide Wyoming clients the same professionalism, values, and abilities all ICC customers experience.

Businesses in the Wyoming area interested in working with a Managed Service Provider should call ICC at 307-632-2202 or visit iccusa.net.

About ICC:

ICC cares about its customers and team members, strives to provide immediate responses, answers calls, acts ethically and professionally, and proactively secures businesses. ICC delivers IT support and cybersecurity protection for customers in Colorado and Wyoming. They are the regional Managed Service Provider who believes in protecting businesses and their livelihoods in the communities they serve.