Funds Available for Outreach to Colorado Residents in High Wildfire Hazard Areas

The Colorado State Forest Service is now accepting applications for the new Wildfire Mitigation Outreach grant program. Local governments, Tribal agencies or programs, or nonprofit organizations may apply for a grant to support outreach among landowners in high wildfire hazard areas. Applications will be accepted through Feb. 29, 2024, and $300,000 is available in the funding pool for this round of grants.

Qualifying projects will have the primary goal of helping Colorado residents, especially those in high wildfire hazard areas, understand their risk of wildfire and the steps they can take to reduce their risk of wildfire. All outreach messages and materials created using these grant funds must align with the guidance in the CSFS Home Ignition Zone guide.

The CSFS encourages applicants to use the State’s Live Wildfire Ready campaign resources, and CSFS staff may be available to customize items in the Live Wildfire Ready Partner Toolkit.

All applicants must contribute matching funds of at least 10 percent of the total project cost.

Applications must be submitted by email no later than 5 p.m. on Feb. 29, 2024, to CSFS_WMO_Grant@colostate.edu. Awards will be announced on March 29, 2024. Projects must be completed by March 29, 2027.

This new grant program was created when the Colorado General Assembly passed House Bill 22-1007. Learn more about the grant program and download the application at csfs.colostate.edu.

The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) provides professional forestry assistance, wildfire mitigation expertise, and outreach and education to help landowners and communities achieve their forest management goals. The CSFS is a service and outreach agency of the Warner College of Natural Resources at Colorado State University and provides staffing for the Division of Forestry within the Colorado Department of Natural Resources. For more information, visit csfs.colostate.edu.