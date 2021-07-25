It’s Your Turn: Comment on Proposed Building Code Updates

The Larimer County Building Division has made it easier for contractors, homeowners, and other interested stakeholders to participate in updating county building codes.

Local governments across the U.S., including Larimer County, review, amend, and adopt new model building codes published by the International Code Council. Over the last few months, Larimer County building staff has worked with Fort Collins and other neighboring jurisdictions to review the 2021 building codes. The review process is expected to end in August.

It’s now your turn to comment on the building code updates, by submitting answers to a questionnaire we’ve provided on the code updates.

To take part in the questionnaire, go to https://www.larimer.org/larimer-county-and-city-fort-collins-jointly-update-their-building-codes. You don’t need to answer every question if you don’t have an opinion — simply move on to the next question. You can submit questionnaire answers anonymously, but if you would like to engage in further communication or be notified of code webinars or forums, please provide a name and contact information at the end of the questionnaire.

Larimer County’s current 2018 building code amendments and the 2021 model codes can be viewed at https://www.larimer.org/building/codes. To directly participate in any remaining code review meetings via Zoom, click https://fcgov.zoom.us/j/98243516012.

Got other building code questions or comments you’d like to share? We would love to hear them. Contact Larimer County Chief Building Official Eric Fried at efried@larimer.org, or by phone at [970] 498-7705.