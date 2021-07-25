Dandelions & Rust Opens a Second Location

Angelina Hunter | NorthFortyNews.com

When was the last time you walked into a beautiful shop with a variety of lovely things, unique, vintage, or rare, where you could afford just about everything you set eyes on? Think I’m kidding? How about an Asian noodle bowl complete with chopsticks and a built-in holder on sale for $28 and so beautiful you may want to cook up a new dish just to fill it. A vintage suitcase for $22, gorgeous earrings for under $30, silver spoon rings for $22, vintage Dansk mugs, $6 a piece — and this, a drop in the bucket compared to the magnitude of treasures you’ll find in this store.

Recently opened at 119 West Oak Street, adjacent to Oak Street Plaza, with its large windows, natural light, and attractive displays it’s a delight to spend time in — you’ll think you’re on vacation (and perhaps you are.)

You are sure to find a gift for yourself or someone you love — and know that with every small purchase you are making a big difference for a local artist.

Dandelions & Rust | A Colorado Mercantile is now open in two locations:

119 West Oak Street, adjacent to Oak Street Plaza

Hours: Tuesday — Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm, Sunday, 11 am — 5 pm

1220 South College, above East Pitkin

Hours: Wednesday — Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm, Sunday, 11 am — 5 pm