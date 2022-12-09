Keep Smart Books Academy Now Enrolling for Spring 2023 Introduction to Bookkeeping and Payroll Course

Keep Smart Books Academy, a startup education company offering accredited certificate-based bookkeeping and payroll courses, is currently enrolling for its Introduction to Bookkeeping and Payroll course. The school is licensed through the Colorado Department of Higher Education Private Occupational School Board.

The course, which will start classes on January 23, 2023, will take place over 13 weeks and cover accounting transactions used in bookkeeping such as payroll, inventory, accounts payable, accounts receivable, creating and understanding financial statements, and reconciling accounts.

Those interested in taking the course can enroll online now through January 20, 2023, however, space is limited and early enrollment is encouraged. Additionally, scholarships are available and designated for those impacted by COVID-19.

This is the first course to be offered by Keep Smart Books Academy, which was founded by the local business owner and bookkeeper Becky Ezzell. Keep Smart Books Academy has acquired funding through the Larimer County Workforce Innovation Grant. A portion of the grant funds will provide scholarships for up to 17 different students over the next two years.

“We know that a career in bookkeeping and payroll can unlock a fulfilling and flexible career because it’s what we do and love,” said Ezzell who owns Smart Books Business Solutions, a bookkeeping and accounting professional services firm located in Fort Collins.

Ezzell saw a need for qualified bookkeepers in the Northern Colorado community and created the academy in hopes to bridge that gap by providing accessible, effective education solutions for those who might not be a good fit for self-paced online courses or the traditional college setting.

Courses are designed to be hands-on, taught by experts with real-world experience, and the goal is for students to gain the knowledge and skills necessary to enter the workforce as professional bookkeepers in as little as six months.

“We want to remove the barriers that hold people back from seeking a career in bookkeeping and payroll, and that’s why we’re offering affordable courses with flexible schedules, and small class sizes for more one-on-one support.”

Keep Smart Books Academy will continue to roll out courses throughout its 2023 launch and is expected to offer five different courses on bookkeeping including an advanced course, an “on-the-job training” course, a course for non-profit organizations, and a managerial reporting and KPI course for more advanced learning.

About Keep Smart Books Academy

Keep Smart Books Academy provides certificate-based, accessible, comprehensive education and training for bookkeeping and payroll services. Our unique, hands-on approach to learning can get you on your way to a new flexible, fulfilling career in bookkeeping in less than 6 months.

Visit the Keep Smart Books Academy website to learn more about the Intro to Bookkeeping & Payroll course, how to enroll, and information about scholarships.