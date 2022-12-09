Today’s Weather: 12/9/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll have abundant sunshine with a high of 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies with a low of 19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|7
|40
|43
|16
|Berthoud
|0
|38
|47
|19
|Fort Collins
|0
|38
|44
|19
|Greeley
|2
|34
|44
|15
|Laporte
|2
|40
|44
|21
|Livermore
|7
|37
|44
|21
|Loveland
|7
|37
|45
|21
|Red Feather Lakes
|27
|32
|35
|20
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|7
|37
|44
|21
|Wellington
|0
|41
|43
|19
|Windsor
|0
|37
|44
|17
|*As of December 9, 2022 10:00am
