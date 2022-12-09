Today’s Weather: 12/9/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll have abundant sunshine with a high of 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies with a low of 19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 7 40 43 16
Berthoud 0 38 47 19
Fort Collins 0 38 44 19
Greeley 2 34 44 15
Laporte 2 40 44 21
Livermore 7 37 44 21
Loveland 7 37 45 21
Red Feather Lakes 27 32 35 20
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 7 37 44 21
Wellington 0 41 43 19
Windsor 0 37 44 17
*As of December 9, 2022 10:00am

 

