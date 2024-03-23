KRISPY KREME® Celebrates Fort Collins Groundbreaking with Free Doughnuts

Ceremony marks a sweet beginning for the doughnut shop in Fort Collins

Krispy Kreme is inviting the Fort Collins community to celebrate the groundbreaking of its newest location with a sweet ceremony packed with complimentary doughnuts and smiles.

Set for Tuesday, March 26, at 1 p.m., the doughnut chain will give 400 attendees FREE doughnuts after signing up for Krispy Kreme’s rewards program, all in the spirit of spreading joy.

From Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme has grown into a global phenomenon, celebrated for its hot, melt-in-your-mouth Original Glazed® doughnuts. With a presence in over 30 countries, Krispy Kreme continues to sweeten the world through its doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a dynamic e-commerce and delivery platform.

“Fort Collins is about to get a whole lot sweeter,” said Mait Martinson, Krispy Kreme’s district leader. “We’re not just building a doughnut shop but creating a new hub for happiness, one doughnut at a time. Get ready to make delicious memories with us!”

The ceremony will be held at 4624 South Mason Street. The new Krispy Kreme shop will feature a cozy, inviting atmosphere where friends and families can gather over their favorite sweet treats. This new location will serve up Krispy Kreme’s legendary lineup of doughnuts, including the world-renowned Original Glazed® Doughnut, alongside a selection of premium coffees and beverages.

For more sweetness, visit www.KrispyKreme.com.