Larimer County and Area Municipalities Team Up to Distribute Relief Funds to Businesses

Larimer County has partnered with the City of Fort Collins, the City of Loveland, and the Town of Estes Park to serve as “Municipal Business Hubs” to ensure county-wide access to the program as well as opt into COVID-19 Small Business Relief Support through the Special Session Senate Bill 20B-001.

Small businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19 restrictions within Larimer County may be eligible for a one-time relief payment program. Impacted small businesses include restaurants, bars, breweries, wineries, distilleries, fitness clubs, recreational sports centers, caterers, and movie theatres.

Tiers that determine the one-time relief payments are as follows:

Businesses with 2019 revenue less than $500,000 might receive up to $3,500.

Businesses with 2019 revenue between $500,000 and $2.5 Million might receive up to $5,000.

Businesses with 2019 revenue between $1 Million and $2.5 Million might receive a payment up to $7,000.

Eligible businesses must also have a reduced revenue of at least 20 percent due to public health orders’ capacity restrictions. Larimer County businesses are encouraged to apply for the program as soon as possible, with the application period being from Wednesday, January 6 to Wednesday, January 27.

Follow-ups might be required to verify that eligible businesses have met all the requirements to receive the funds. Eligible businesses are encouraged to work with the hub closest to their business’s place of operation.

For more information regarding the one-time relief payment program, visit: https://www.larimer.org/ewd/resources-businesses-impacted-covid-19 or call 970-498-6623 or to learn more about the Colorado Arts Relief Grant, visit: https://oedit.colorado.gov/colorado-arts-relief-grant