Points West Community Bank Celebrates 115 Years of Service

Family-owned bank Points West Community Bank will showcase its history in a series featuring newspaper archives, new and old photographs, and interviews in spotlighting its communities, bankers, and patrons to showcase its 115 years of service.

The series will be released through Points West’s website and social media pages this year in place of an in-person celebration. The bank was opened in 1906 in Lisco, Nebraska, and has since acquired 19 additional locations throughout Nebraska, Eastern Wyoming, and Northern Colorado.

“I’m proud of the last 115 years – the people who established our bank, the ones who expanded it, the communities that welcomed us and especially the folks who have trusted us to serve and support them,” said Marin Olson, a fourth-generation banker, and the marketing associate for Points West Community Bank. “Through hard, honest work, we’ve been able to grow,” Marin said.

Marin traveled the tri-state area photographing some of the bank’s key figures and clientele, listening to their stories over the course of the last few months. She also has been sharing stories from her grandfather, great-grandfather, and those that aided the bank in growth since the 1960s.

The first Points West Community Bank opened in the Front Range took place in 2001 with the Windsor location, followed by the Wellington, Water Valley, and Greeley West locations in 2003 and 2011. The bank also opened three new locations in Fort Collins, Greeley, and Loveland in 2019.

Points West is encouraging members of the community to follow along with its 115-year historical series showcase on its website listed below and its social media pages.

“As is true with any operation, you don’t get to be 115 years old without grit, trust, and genuine partnership among our communities,” said Marin. “A bank can only be as strong as its community and the people in it, so our success and growth are nothing more than a toast to them,” Marin said.

For more information regarding Points West Community Bank, visit: www.pwcbank.com