Larimer County Level Up Pilot Program Presented to Governor’s Office

A planning committee for Larimer County Level Up Pilot Program met with Governor Jared Polis’s Office on Thursday, December 10 to present a draft plan and to advocate for the approval of the Level Up Program.

The Larimer County Department of Health and Environment, the Loveland and Fort Collins Area Chambers of Commerce, the Cities of Loveland and Fort Collins, Town of Estes Park, Windsor, Berthoud and Wellington have continued to advocate for businesses as Level Red on the State’s Safer at Home Dial has negatively impacted businesses. The Larimer County Level Up Pilot Program requires approval from the State as variances are currently not allowed for Counties within Level Red.

Partners of the Level Up Pilot Program have been working closely with local businesses to create and design a draft plan for the Program. The draft plan would allow businesses operating at the highest levels of saftey to open at a greater capacity if approved.

The team who presented the draft plan was complimented by the Governor’s office on thier preentation and the amount of work that had been complted on the Level Up Program. Represnatitives of the Governor’s office encouraged the team to continue making forward progress in addition to making multiple modifications from reconsideration of capacity limits to pre-certification.

The State will be releasing a state-wide business program framework on Friday, December 11 that will provide guidance to counties regarding applying for a variance program. Community partners are schedlued to meet with the Govenor’s office again next week to speak about the Level Up Program and how it concurs with the state framwork.

It is vital to continue building this program for Larimer County as partners continue to work with the State on options so that the area can be ready as soon as anything changes and have an oppurtunity to move forward. The Level Up Administrative Committee is continuing thier work of preparing for approval of a plan.

For more information regarding Level Up, visit: NoCoRecovers.com or to complete a form to show interest for the Level Up Program if it is approved, visit: https://form.jotform.com/203294354882158