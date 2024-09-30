Liberty Common School Hosting Colorado State Legislature Candidate Forum

Students at Liberty Common High School will host the candidate forum for the 2024 Colorado State Legislature Election on Thursday, October 3rd, at 6:30 PM at Liberty Common High School (2745 Minnesota Dr, Fort Collins, CO, 80525).
Liberty Common School has invited Fort Collins-area candidates for the Colorado State House of Representatives and Senate.
Here is a list of the candidates who will be attending:
Andrew Boesnecker (HD53)
Jeff Brosius (SD14)
Cathy Kipp (SD14)
Phoebe McWilliams (SD14)
Donna Walter (HD53)
Steve Yurash (HD52)
Yara Zokaie (HD52)
No registration is required, and it is open to the public. If people are unable to attend in person, a link to the livestream of the event can be found here.
