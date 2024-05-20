Local Parents to Rally in Car Parade to Highlight Impact of School Closures on Traffic and  Safety 

Parents from Johnson Elementary School are set to participate in a Car Parade on Tuesday, May 21, at 7:30 am to draw attention to the potential consequences of closing neighborhood schools on traffic flow during drop-off and pickup times. The parade will commence at Westfield Park next to Johnson Elementary and proceed to Olander Elementary, traversing through their drop-off lane before returning to Johnson.
With the looming threat of school closures in the Poudre School District, parents are rallying together to emphasize the adverse effects such decisions could have on traffic congestion and the safety of students. Additional schools facing potential closure may also join the car parade, amplifying the collective voice of concerned parents across the community.
Johnson Elementary, currently boasting an impressive statistic of 95% of students walking or biking to school, stands as a testament to the vibrant pedestrian culture within the neighborhood. The closure of Johnson Elementary would scatter these students to schools farther away, where walking or biking would no longer be a viable or safe transportation option.
“We believe it’s crucial to highlight the potential repercussions of closing neighborhood schools, not just on traffic patterns but on the safety and well-being of our children,” said Dawnell Huitt, a parent organizer for the event. “The overwhelming majority of our students currently walk or bike to school, and dispersing them to more distant campuses would not only exacerbate traffic congestion but also compromise their safety.”
In a bid to showcase the significant number of community members who rely on walking or biking to school, a Bike Party will be held at Westfield Park adjacent to Johnson Elementary after school pickup hours on the same day, around 3:30 pm.
For more information on proposed school boundary and closure adjustments visit https://www.psdschools.org.
Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.
BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released!Click to Donate
Be the first to comment