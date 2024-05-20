Woodward Charitable Trust Donation Fuels Loveland Youth Campus, Helping to Redefine Family Support Services 

Larimer County celebrates a significant milestone with the ongoing development of the Loveland Youth Campus, an innovative campus-style hub dedicated to providing families with convenient and affordable access to a comprehensive range of essential services all under one roof. Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center opened its classrooms at the Loveland Youth Campus on March 4, quadrupling its childcare capacity in Loveland. This marks a crucial step forward in the campus’s evolution, with additional programming and services set to follow.

Supported by a $350,000 grant from the Woodward Charitable Trust, the Loveland Youth Campus embodies the power of strategic philanthropy in advancing community well-being. This generous contribution has enabled a shared vision to enhance childcare, learning, and well-being services for families across the region.

Located at 2366 E. 1st Street in Loveland and adjacent to the Boys and Girls Clubs’ Loveland Pulliam Club, the Loveland Youth Campus was spearheaded by United Way of Larimer County, the Boys and Girls Club of Larimer County, Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center, and the Early Childhood Council of Larimer County. The first floor of the Loveland Youth Campus hosts Teaching Tree’s acclaimed 0-5 childcare center and the Boys and Girls Club’s K 12 before and after-school programs, creating a seamless continuum of care for children of all ages. United Way of Larimer County is leading fundraising for the project.

“Collaborations like this, where Woodward Charitable Trust and United Way of Larimer County work together, truly make anything possible,” remarked Joy Sullivan, President and CEO of United Way of Larimer County. “We are thrilled for this expansion of our organizations’ collective commitment to deliver lasting and positive contributions to our community. This investment is a testament to The Woodward Charitable Trust’s commitment to Larimer County and ensures our littlest learners and future workforce are prepared for success in life.”

The second floor of the campus will accommodate a network of non-profit organizations providing vital services tailored to the needs of children and families. From mental health support to utility and food assistance, comprehensive support will be readily available within this single, accessible location.

“This innovative concept helps families while supporting economic vitality in the communities where we live and work,” said Kody Braisted, Senior Vice President of HR for Woodward and

Board Trustee of the Woodward Charitable Trust. “It aligns perfectly with the mission of the Trust, including supporting education and workforce development, economic vitality, youth and family services, and culture and community. We are looking forward to seeing all the positive impacts that it will have on kids, families, and businesses in the area.”

The Loveland Youth Campus represents a significant investment in the future. Research by Nobel Prize-winning economist James Heckman demonstrates that every dollar invested in a child’s care and early education yields more than six dollars in return, which increases parents’ workforce participation and improves children’s education, health, and economic outcomes.

Anticipated for completion in late 2024, the Loveland Youth Campus promises to be a cornerstone of community support, fostering economic vitality and empowering families for generations to come.

Weekly tours of the Loveland Youth Campus are available for those interested in experiencing this innovative hub firsthand. For additional information, visit lovelandyouthcampus.org.

