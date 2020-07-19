Local Restaurant Owners Stay Strong During Times of Uncertainty

By Steven Bonifazi

Co-owners Sabrina and Craig Henry are persevering in the face of COVID-19 to provide the Fort Collins and surrounding communities happiness one stomach at a time.

Sabrina and Craig own and operate the fairly new JoJo’s Colorado BBQ and Sandwiches located inside Munchies Supermarket just west of Colorado State University. They opened their operation Friday, March 20 just four short days after restaurants and bars were ordered to shut down for dine-in business. “It has truly been unlike anything we have ever seen or experienced in this industry,” said Sabrina. “As we are planning our dream spot and trying to set ourselves up for success, we see and feel the sorrow and heartbreak of our fellow restaurateurs around us who were hit in a very different and tragic way,” she said. Both Sabrina and Craig have worked in the service industry for a multitude of years building upon their expertise and experience. However, Sabrina and Craig’s dream of owning a restaurant started long before meeting each other in July 2013.

“When we met and fell in love one thing was for certain, we knew if we ever had the opportunity to one day open our very own restaurant we would gladly do so together, as a team,” said Sabrina.

Craig has spent 28 years as a professional chef traveling all across the United States and even in Brazil. His passion for woodworking came later on but would help to provide him the vision for his new restaurant, building the tables and countertops inside of it.

Sabrina has worked in the hospitality and customer service industry for 18 years bartending all over Northern Colorado. She has had the opportunity to be part of an award-winning all-girl food truck team but her greatest accomplishment is being a mother to her five-year-old JoJo.

With no time to plan around COVID-19, Sabrina and Craig pushed on to shape their concept around take out and delivery to embrace the new challenges the pandemic brought on. Craig’s passion for fresh food at an affordable price has led him to make everything from smoked meats to sandwiches from scratch.

“We know what it means to be able to finally take your family out for a treat and we want to be able to provide that Exceptional Experience you deserve,” said Sabrina.