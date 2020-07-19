Zack and Whitney Allison

Gravel Graceland comprises a vast expanse of available gravel riding opportunities in Northern Colorado made up of diverse gravel riding terrain from flint hills to 12,000 foot dirt passes. To journey by bike in this region is to experience cycling at its best. This area of Northern Colorado contains some of the purest, rock and roll, mixed terrain experiences you can get in the world, that’s why we named it “Gravel Graceland.”

As longtime cycling pros we figured out that we lived and trained somewhere special. We were left in awe of Gravel Graceland too many times not to name the region and share our experiences. So as owners of Bike Sports, we want to take you on a ride.

Fort Collins is ground zero for this geographically amazing area of cycling, offering diverse mixed terrain routes. Gravel Graceland excursions will take riders on 35-50 mile rides each day from July 31 to August 2, for three unique experiences. Just the right amount of adventure, we push your comfort zone while still being fun. Beyond riding, the excursion includes everything you need to be comfortable on the ride from a follow vehicle with mechanical support, to Ibis Hakka MX Demo bikes and Eliel Cycling masks provided for protection while in small groups. Two BIPOC scholarships have now been filled for the upcoming experiences.

With Covid-19 in mind, Bike Sports worked with the Larimer County Health Department on guidelines to keep riders safe including mask guidelines, group size limits, sanitary practices, and more. Of course, at this unusual time, riders need to decide if the camp is right for them. But with safe practices in place, we believe our riders will enjoy a unique and exciting experience.

And if you want to discover the edge of your ability and drive, check out Gravel Unknown, the ultimate four-day gravel experience that will leave you on the edge of your seat the whole time. Gravel Unknown will run August 27-30, 2020.

Between us, we share over two decades of pro-level road and gravel racing — Bike Sports is our way to bring you along for the ride and see the world as we see it. Live like a king or a queen slurping oysters in some of the world’s most picturesque riding locations. We will bring you a superlative experience by bike.

And if you’re wondering if cycling is your thing, after you hang out with us, it will be!

Learn more at bikesports.com