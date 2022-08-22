Publisher’s Letter: Feelings of Accomplishment

Sometimes, it feels like I’m just trying to keep my head above water. The phone rings endlessly, I get hundreds of emails a day, and text messages keep streaming in, and that doesn’t even begin to address the list of projects for work and life.

I handle my tasks day by day. And sometimes, it feels like I didn’t get anything done at the end of the day.

Then, while I’m sitting on my mountain property (enjoying the views and the hummingbirds), I often look back on the week’s progress. That’s when I get encouraged.

Last week, for instance, I built a deck on Tuesday (milling all of the lumber from trees on my property), produced a newspaper (full of local content) by Friday, then managed the store at the Forks in Livermore at night over the weekend. All that while, I got through one of the seemingly longest weeks in a long time. It was the first week of school. On a day-by-day basis, I felt behind, overwhelmed, and just plain exhausted. By the end of the week, I felt like I had accomplished a “mountain” of tasks (pun intended).

I look forward to the day when I’ll settle down in the cabin my sons and I are building on the mountain. I’ll watch the hummingbirds from my new deck and enjoy the views (just like I do today). It’s that vision that keeps me going on these day-to-day tasks. And, as long as I feel I have made progress at the end of the week — I’m good!

Also, speaking of progress, I wanted to send a huge THANK YOU to all of our readers and advertisers who have offered support through pretty tough times. I remember how much I love providing the news for this community with every subscription, donation, and new advertising contract. It’s all of your support that makes it happen. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!

If you’d like to help North Forty News go forward, please see how you can get involved below.

I can’t wait for the day when I can get some help to take some of these tasks off my plate. But, for now, I’m cranking away. All of us are making progress together!

