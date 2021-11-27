Helpful Book for Teens and Their Parents

YOU‘VE GOT THIS!

The Journey from Middle School to College,

as told by Students on the Autism Spectrum

and Their Parents

by Rachel Bédard, Ph.D. and Mallory Griffith, MA, CCC-SLP

Angelina Hunter | northfortynews.com

The CDC estimates that 1 in 54 children are diagnosed with Autism which generally includes the anxiety and depression common to most of us at some point in our lives.

Parents of children on the Autism spectrum ask questions that many parents would ask such as: “How do I get my child through high school?! I’d like him to go to college.”

Two local therapists, Mallory Griffith and Rachel Bédard, reviewed the concerns of many young patients and responses from parents and professionals and wrote a book that shines a light on how to navigate the Autism journey, from diagnosis to adulthood, including college and that first job.

While You’ve Got This! was originally created by and for the Autism community, the insights and suggestions in this book are universally relevant. This book identifies issues that all young people face and it shares solutions to those life challenges.

Check out the book online on Amazon and access the feature called “Look Inside.”

YOU‘VE GOT THIS!

by Rachel Bédard, Ph.D. and Mallory Griffith, MA, CCC-SLP

Publication date: February 13, 2018

194 pages

Price: Paperback: $19.99

Buy at your local bookstore or on Amazon.

—————————— —————————— —————————— —————————— —————

Rachel Bédard, PhD is a licensed psychologist practicing in Fort Collins. She uses a strengths-based approach. Her clients note she has the ability to help them laugh about even the most stressful or embarrassing events in life. Learn more about Dr. Bédard on her website www.drrachelbedard.com

Mallory Griffith, MA, CCC-SLP is a speech language pathologist living and working in Fort Collins. Primarily working with people on the spectrum, she offers coaching in social communications skills.

Mallory can be found at www.mallorygriffithslp.com.

Did you like what you just read? Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you. Click to Donate