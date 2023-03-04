MaryLou Smith and Reagan Waskom to be Honored with the Poudre River Forum’s 8th Annual Poudre Pioneer Award

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Poudre Runs Through It Study/workgroup, in collaboration with the Cache la Poudre River National Heritage Area, has announced the selection of MaryLou Smith and Reagan Waskom as The Poudre River Forum’s Poudre Pioneer Award winners. Reagan and Marylou were chosen for their exemplary work catalyzing meaningful collaboration and stewardship within the Poudre River Corridor.

The Poudre Pioneer Award, part of the annual Poudre River Forum, recognizes outstanding achievements towards making the Cache la Poudre River a premier example of a healthy working river.

MaryLou Smith retired as Policy & Collaboration Specialist at the CSU Water Center. She worked for ten years, convening and facilitating dialogue among stakeholders in conflict over water.

Reagan Waskom worked on water-related research, teaching, and extension at Colorado State University for 35 years. During the last 15 years of his career, Reagan served as the Director of the Colorado Water Institute and the CSU Water Center and enjoyed overseeing the CSU Extension water program.

Reagan and MaryLou founded the Poudre Runs Through It Study Action Work Group in 2012. Soon thereafter, that group launched the annual Poudre River Forum. She and Reagan, working together with the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, also founded Water Literate Leaders of Northern Colorado.