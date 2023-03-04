Banner Clinic Welcomes New Provider in Berthoud

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

A familiar face in Berthoud has joined Banner Health Clinic specializing in family medicine.

Fabio Pivetta, D.O., joined the clinic in February coming from a family medicine group in Longmont. He has previous experience working in clinics in Berthoud, Lafayette, and Holt, Michigan.

Dr. Pivetta earned his doctorate of osteopathy from Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in East Lansing, Michigan. He completed his family practice residency at E.W. Sparrow Hospital at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine in East Lansing. Dr. Pivetta is a fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians and certified by the American Board of Family Practice.

Dr. Pivetta also served as a clinical instructor at Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine and the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

He has a strong passion for evidence-based medicine, leading him to practice more judiciously with high quality, low cost, and consideration for his patients’ convenience, he said. He enjoys teaching patients about each decision’s potential benefits or harms and acknowledging their healthcare goals to guide them in shared decision-making.

Banner Health Clinic is at 401 10th St., Berthoud, phone 970-532-4910. Appointments may be made online with Dr. Pivetta.

Banner Medical Group, Banner Health’s employed provider group, is a team of over 1,300 physicians and advanced practitioners across 65 specialties and more than 3,500 workers in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, and Wyoming. Banner Medical Group’s primary care providers include pediatricians, internists, family medicine physicians, and obstetricians/gynecologists. Our specialists care for patients in both clinic and

hospital settings. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com/doctors.