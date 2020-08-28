Meridian Trust Donates 400 Reusable Masks to Wellington Schools

Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union has donated a total of 400 reusable face masks to Wellington’s Eyestone Elementary, Rice Elementary, and Wellington Middle School to help students and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donations are part of an organizational effort to provide reusable face masks to local communities across Wyoming, Nebraska, and Colorado. Donations are being made by all Meridian Trust branches to community organizations. In total, 3,000 reusable face masks are being donated.

“Giving back to the communities we serve is important to Meridian Trust, and the Wellington branch is honored to make this donation. Our whole team lives in the Wellington area, and we take pride in supporting our local schools,” said Nic Redavid, VP branch manager at Meridian Trust’s Wellington Branch.

For members who are facing financial difficulties, Meridian Trust is also offering COVID-19 assistance. Assistance comes in the form of a variety of options. These include the ability to skip a loan payment, the waiving of early withdrawal fees on CDs for full or partial withdrawals of funds, and other financial assistance.

Members in need of assistance can stop into a Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union branch location, call 800-726-5644 or visit MyMeridianTrust.com for more information.

Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union provides financial services to more than 30,000 members, with Wyoming branches in Cheyenne, Lander, Jackson, Rawlins, and Yellowstone, along with a Nebraska branch in Scottsbluff, a Colorado branch in Wellington; and PowerTrust branches located in Casper and Rock Springs, WY. For more information, visit www.MyMeridianTrust.com.