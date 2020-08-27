Breeze Thru Car Wash to Hold Annual Fundraiser for Larimer County Search and Rescue

Express car wash company Breeze Thru Car Wash will hold its 11th annual fundraiser Saturday, August 29 from 10 am to 4 pm at each of their five locations in Larimer County to support Larimer County Search and Rescue.

The fundraiser will take place at each of Breeze Thru’s five locations in Larimer County including two in Fort Collins, two in Loveland, and one in Johnstown. Additionally, all retail dollars received throughout the day will be donated to the Larimer County Search and Rescue (LCSAR).

“Initiatives like this to support our local search and rescue and the communities we call home is something that we at Breeze Thru are incredibly passionate about,” said John Agnew, founder, and president of Breeze Thru. “This year, with so many heading outdoors during the pandemic, it’s more important than ever for our search and rescue team to be better equipped for unexpected emergencies to help keep us all safe and secure, now and always,” John said.

Representatives and search dogs from LCSAR will be on-site at each location during the fundraiser to educate people on emergency safety. Individuals who purchase a wash on the day of the fundraiser at any of the participating locations and like and share Facebook posts will be entered to win a special prize package with LCSAR gifts and a free annual Unlimited Wash Pass from Breeze Thru.

The annual fundraiser has contributed over $40,000 to LCSAR over the years, raising a total of $14,447 last year. LCSAR has worked over the course of 40 years to locate and rescue lost, stranded, or injured and educate the public on wilderness and mountain safety for free. LCSAR relies on donations as they are an independent non-profit corporation.

“Through the generous support of companies like Breeze Thru, we can fulfill our mission ‘so others may live’ for years to come,” said Sandy Jordan, president of Larimer County Search and Rescue.

For more information regarding Breeze Thru Car Wash, visit: www.breezethrucarwash.com