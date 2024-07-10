Noble Research Institute Brings Regenerative Ranching Course to Fort Collins

Noble Research Institute, the nation’s largest nonprofit agricultural research organization, will host its Noble Land Essentials course in Fort Collins, Colorado, Aug. 7-8, 2024.

The comprehensive two-day, hands-on learning program aims to equip farmers and ranchers with essential knowledge and practical tools to monitor and improve soil health, increase forage production and enhance overall ranch profitability.

Noble Land Essentials, priced at $395, will be held at the CoBank Center for Agricultural Education, CSU, located at 4492 E. County Rd. 56, Fort Collins, CO, 80524. Course registration is available online through Noble Research Institute’s website.

Course discounts are offered for current college students, tribal nation members, active-duty military members and veterans.

Participants will combine classroom learning with in-field activities facilitated by Noble’s highly experienced regenerative ranching advisors, Steven Smith and Steve Swaffar.

The course curriculum covers crucial topics such as:

Fundamentals of regenerative agriculture Strategies to build drought resilience and mitigate the risk of flooding Understanding and monitoring soil health Connecting improved soil health to enhanced profitability

Noble Land Essentials is designed to help farmers and ranchers break the cycle of high-input agriculture by adopting the six soil health principles. This approach can aid in reducing reliance on costly inputs like synthetic fertilizers and pesticides while improving drought resilience and mitigating flood risks.

This Fort Collins class is part of Noble’s 2024 course offerings, which include sessions in Texas, Missouri, Nebraska and Kansas. By bringing Noble Land Essentials to Colorado, the institute aims to extend the reach of its mission to revitalize soil health in grazing lands through regenerative agricultural practices to a broader audience of US farmers and ranchers.

This course represents a valuable opportunity for Colorado’s agricultural community to learn about regenerative management practices that can enhance land productivity and sustainability. By focusing on soil health as the foundation for agricultural success, the Noble Land Essentials program seeks to help producers create more resilient and profitable operations for future generations.

Beyond the two-day intensive, attendees will receive additional benefits at no extra cost, including:

– A 45-minute one-on-one “4L Regenerative Ranching Mentorship” session with a Noble regenerative ranching advisor of their choice

– 12-month access to “Rancher to Rancher,” a monthly virtual networking series

– Exclusive tools and resources for soil health monitoring and financial management

Noble Research Institute offers a full range of resources and educational products to support farmers and ranchers interested in regenerative land management and improving their soil health. For more information about Noble and its educational programs, please visit www.noble.org.