Bennet, Hickenlooper Welcome Nearly $52 Million to Modernize Colorado Public Bus Systems

Washington, D.C. — Colorado U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper welcomed nearly $52 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to improve and modernize bus systems across the state. The funding includes nine grants from DOT’s Bus and Bus Facilities Grant Program and the Low or No Emission Grant Program, with funding made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The senators sent letters in support of three of the projects awarded.

“With funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, these investments will help Colorado communities make necessary improvements to their bus systems to cut emissions and better meet the needs of Coloradans who rely on public transit,” said Bennet.

“Reliable rides and cleaner air – that’s what the historic investments from our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law are delivering for Coloradans!” said Hickenlooper.

“Today, 117 communities, including Colorado, are receiving the good news that their transit buses are being modernized and their commutes improved through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” said DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The Biden-Harris Administration is helping agencies across 47 states replace old buses running on dirty, expensive fuels by delivering modern and zero-emission buses, manufactured by American workers, that will connect more people to where they need to go.”

DOT’s Bus and Bus Facilities Grant Program helps states replace, rehabilitate, and purchase buses and related equipment to construct bus-related facilities and modify low or no-emission vehicles and facilities. The Low or No Emission Grant Program provides funding to state and local governments for the purchase of zero-emission and low-emission transit buses, including the acquisition, construction, and leasing of required supporting facilities.

A full list of projects awarded is below.

Bus and Bus Facilities Grant Program

Location Project Name Applicant Amount Awarded Description City of Loveland City of Loveland Transit Center Construction – Phase II Building Construction City of Loveland Transit $3,967,007 This project will complete the construction of a transit center that will connect local bus routes and a regional bus line along the heavily traveled U.S. 287 corridor to improve safety and lessen congestion. City of Fort Collins Transfort Accessibility Enhancements Project City of Fort Collins, Transfort $2,411,550 This project will improve transit infrastructure to make it safer and more accessible. It will help remove barriers to transit for all riders. Town of Telluride Town of Telluride Galloping Goose Transit Facility Upgrades Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) $1,951,080 This project will modernize the Galloping Goose Transit Maintenance Facility to improve operations and better serve riders. Gunnison Valley Gunnison Valley RTA Purchase of Two Over-the-Road 57-Passenger Commuter Coaches Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) $1,516,108 This project will fund the purchase of new buses to expand Gunnison Valley RTA’s fleet and improve access and mobility for riders. Durango City of Durango Bus Facility Improvements and Bus Replacement Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) $659,089 This project will replace aging buses and improve safety at bus stops. Archuleta County Aspen Springs Park and Ride Construction Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) $418,359 This project will build a new park-and-ride facility in Aspen Springs to support a new bus route and improve access to public transit.

Low or No Emission Grant Program

Location Project Name Applicant Amount Awarded Description Roaring Fork Valley RFTA: Regional Transit Center (RTC) ZEV Support Facility Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) $32,837,664 This project will modernize the Glenwood Springs Operations and Maintenance Facility to support its planned zero-emission bus fleet. It will help RFTA achieve its goal of a fully zero-emission fleet by 2050. Gypsum Diesel Fleet Replacement to Improve Service Reliability and Reduce Vehicle Emissions Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) $4,573,000 This project will fund the purchase of hybrid-electric buses to provide better transit service and improve regional air quality. City of Greeley Acquire Five (5) New CNG Buses to Begin Premium Transit Service on US-34 City of Greeley $3,508,404 This project will fund the purchase of compressed natural gas buses for use on a new transit service between Greeley and Loveland.