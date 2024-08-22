Planet Fitness Announces Opening of “Judgement Free” Gym in Fort Collins

Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced the July opening of a new club in Fort Collins, at 126 W. Troutman Parkway.

Open and staffed 24/7, the new 26,000-square-foot Planet Fitness will offer state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, a functional training room, fully equipped locker rooms, and numerous flat-screen televisions—all in a hassle-free environment. The club will include over 90 pieces of cardio equipment, 65 pieces of strength equipment, three massage chairs, two HydroMassage beds, two HydroMassage loungers, Cryotherapy bed, five tanning rooms, and one Red Light therapy room. Planet Fitness gyms also offer free fitness training for all members.

“We are excited to offer a Judgement Free fitness experience in the Fort Collins community,” said Carla Jamieson, Planet Fitness franchisee Co-Owner. “At Planet Fitness, we provide affordable memberships to a top-notch fitness center, inviting individuals of all fitness levels to enjoy our welcoming, comfortable, and non-intimidating atmosphere.”

Planet Fitness prides itself on providing a high-quality experience at an exceptional value and being home of the Judgement Free Zone®, where members experience a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment.

The PF Black Card® Spa Area offers HydroMassage beds, massage chairs, tanning, and a Recovery Lounge offering a multi-sensory experience combining hot, cold, and compression therapy. Black Card members can also bring a guest every day at no additional charge, and access to all 2,400+ Planet Fitness locations in all 50 states, among other benefits.

For more information or to join online, please visit www.PlanetFitness.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ PlanetFitness ), Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/ planetfitness ) and TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@ planetfitness ).