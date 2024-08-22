High Speed Chase Ends with Officer Involved Shooting in Larimer County

CIRT Activated for Officer-Involved Shooting

The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been activated to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

On August 20, 2024, just after 1:30 a.m., a Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputy located a vehicle at Highway 402 and the East Frontage Road.

Records indicated that the registered owner, an adult female, had a warrant and a revoked license. The deputy activated his lights and sirens and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the female driver refused to pull over.

Law enforcement pursued the vehicle, which eluded deputies for several miles through west Loveland. Deputies deployed tire spikes near Highway 402 and Lincoln Avenue, but the suspect continued driving at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

The suspect stopped at Wheatridge Court and County Road 18 and began exiting the vehicle with a gun. Two deputies fired weapons, striking the suspect. After receiving first aid from law enforcement at the scene, the suspect was transported to an area hospital.

No bystanders or law enforcement personnel were injured during this incident.

CIRT was notified and has responded to take over the officer-involved shooting investigation. Loveland Police Department is the lead investigating agency, and that agency will release further information regarding this incident.