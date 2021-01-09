Poudre School District to Return to In-Person Learning

Poudre School District is starting the second half of their school year with in-person learning sooner than they previously announced.

Preschool and elementary school students of Poudre School District (PSD) will remain on-schedule to resume in-person learning on Tuesday, January 19. PSD has set future dates for their secondary students to begin in-person learning five days per week.

The schedule for PSD students returning to in-person learning from January through February is as follows:

Tuesday, January 5 through Friday, January 8: PreK in Phase 3 (B group attends school Tuesday/Thursday; A group attends Wednesday; no school Friday) K-12 in Phase 1

Monday, January 11 through Friday, January 15 PreK in Phase 3 (A group attends school Monday/Wednesday; B group attends Tuesday/Thursday; no school Friday) K-12 in Phase 1

Tuesday, January 19 through Friday, January 22 (Martin Luther King Holiday is Wednesday, January 18): **Preschool through grade 5 in Phase 4 6-8 in Phase 3 (B group attends Tuesday/Thursday; A group attends Wednesday/Friday) 9-12 in Phase 1

Monday, January 25 through Friday, January 29: **Preschool through grade 5 in Phase 4 6-12 in Phase 3 (A group attends Monday/Wednesday; B group attends Tuesday/Thursday; remote learning for students on Friday)

Monday, February 1 through Friday, February 5: **Preschool through grade 8 in Phase 4 *9-12 in Phase 3 (A group attends school Monday/Wednesday; B group attends Tuesday/Thursday; remote learning for students on Friday)

Monday, February 8 through Friday, February 12: **Preschool through grade 12 in Phase 4

The decision to move forward with in-person learning for all PSD students comes after PSD evaluated Larimer County COVID-19 data and PSD-specific data collected throughout last fall while students were in school. In-person learning will present safety challenges that differ by school level.

Student and staff safety remains a high priority regardless of the grade level as PSD will monitor their data and quickly address higher-risk situations and temporarily close individual schools when percent positivity rates are 1 percent higher. PSD is intending on keeping their school open for the remainder of the year.

PSD will also be offering testing to symptomatic staff and students by Tuesday, January 19, to coincide with students returning to school. The district will also provide Larimer County Department of Health and Environment (LCDHE) with an employee prioritization list based upon risk level to be ready to go once vaccinations are made available to them.

Students and staff will be expected to continue following PSD’s health protocols as the district will maximize distancing and practice the three Ws. Still, six feet of social distance will not always be possible due to physical space limitations, with more students attending more of the time. Meals will be free to all PSD students through the remainder of the school year while the Transportation Department is working to re-design routes for all grade levels.

For more information regarding PSD’s return to in-person learning, visit: https://www.psdschools.org/News/Jan.6-Update