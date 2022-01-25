Today’s Weather: 1/25/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Just in case you somehow missed it, we’ve got snow this morning! We can expect it will taper off and give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Tonight we’re looking at clouds early in the evening but then mostly clear after midnight. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 6 27 30 10 Berthoud 5 27 32 12 Fort Collins 3 27 31 13 Greeley 2 28 31 9 Laporte 0 27 31 13 Livermore 0 21 16 4 Loveland 8 27 32 12 Red Feather Lakes 0 15 18 5 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 8 21 21 8 Wellington 15 27 31 12 Windsor 0 28 31 12 *As of December January 5, 2022 7:50am