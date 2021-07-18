PSD Announces Interim Principal for Boltz Middle School

Poudre School District is excited to announce that Josh Richey has been hired as the interim principal for Boltz Middle School.
Richey transitioned from his previous position as
“I am excited to accept my new role as interim principal of Boltz Middle School, and I look forward to continuing working with our amazing Boltz community,” Richey said. “Together we will make Boltz an emotionally safe and academically sound place for students to excel.”
Richey has been in the school district since 2009. Before working at Boltz, he was the dean of students at Fort Collins High School from 2014 to 2018. He was also a teacher at Turning Point’s Waverly School in Fort Collins before coming to PSD.
In his role as Boltz assistant principal, Richey was responsible for teacher evaluations and coaching. He supervised classified staff and assisted with student support. Richey oversaw Integrated Services staff and programming. He was also a member of the leadership team that made decisions about school budgets, schedules, and the school’s unified improvement plan. Richey brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this position.
As the athletic director of Boltz, Richey hired athletic coaches and worked with other district athletic directors to implement middle school athletics. He also purchased equipment and checked on students to ensure they were eligible to participate in athletics.
“We’re excited that Josh’s background will allow him to take the lead not only academically but also with the social-emotional needs of the Boltz community, as they come back for the 2021-22 school year,” said Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Scott Nielsen.
