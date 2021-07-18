City of Fort Collins Hires Director of Community Services

The City of Fort Collins has announced the start of its new Director of Community Services, Subhajeet Ghose (Seve). The Community Services Director serves a vital leadership role in the organization, guiding a large service area that provides immense value to the community. With strategic and forward-thinking leadership that is centered in equity, Mr. Ghose will oversee the departments of Cultural Services, Natural Areas, Parks, Park Planning & Development, and Recreation.

Seve has served as the Director of Parks, Recreation, and Community Programs for the City of Thornton, Colorado, since 2019. For 30 years, he has spent time in various local government roles in locations including Iowa, Illinois, Oregon, Kentucky, and Colorado. Prior to joining the City of Thornton, he was the Director of Parks and Recreation in Louisville, Kentucky, and Deputy Superintendent of the Willamalane Park and Recreation District for the city of Springfield, Oregon. Seve has a Master of Science in Management and Organizational Leadership, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Engineering and Economics. He is a Certified Parks and Recreation Executive (CPRE).

“I am very honored to be selected for this role with the City of Fort Collins. My many years of experience in the parks and recreation field enable me to bring a unique lens to the organization while continuing the path of excellence that is currently in place,” Ghose says. “I consider myself a lifelong learner and value open communication, collaboration, and innovation. I am excited to call myself an employee of the City of Fort Collins, and anticipate working closely with fellow staff, City leaders, and community partners to further build a world-class Community Services division.”

Mr. Ghose replaces Mr. John Stokes, who retired in June.