Pure Barre Fort Collins Announces 24-Hour “Barreathon” Fundraiser with Support from Local Businesses  

Pure Barre Fort Collins, the heart of fitness and community wellness, unveils its innovative fundraiser, “The 24-Hour Barreathon,” generously sponsored by local businesses. The event will span from Saturday, December 9th, starting at 7 a.m., to Sunday, December 10th, concluding at 7 a.m.

In a concerted effort to overcome pandemic-induced financial challenges and to secure the future of Pure Barre Fort Collins, organizers are rallying to raise $300,000. To contribute to this critical cause, visit the GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/948j9y-meg-gonzales-purebarrefoco.

“Many small businesses in Northern Colorado have shuttered their doors. They were never able to bounce back after the devastation of lost business during the COVID19 pandemic,” says Meghan Gonzales, owner of Pure Barre Fort Collins. “We’ve poured our blood, sweat, and tears into the studio. We consistently paid our employees and took other jobs and loans to keep the studio afloat. We even sold our house this year. We will do what it takes for our Pure Barre community and my own family. Closing is not an option.”

The Barreathon is a community celebration and local businesses have stepped up to sponsor various hours throughout the event, contributing to the success and recovery of Pure Barre Fort Collins. In the spirit of community collaboration, DJ Seeker will perform during the late-night hours to keep the energy high and to add a vibrant and energetic atmosphere to the event. The 24-hour schedule will consist of consecutive barre classes, each hosted by expert instructors. Participants can sign up for the free classes on the Pure Barre website or mobile app.

“We hope by being vulnerable and sharing our story, the community will rally for this fantastic opportunity and fun event,” says Gonzales. “The Barreathon is for everyone, from seasoned Pure Barre enthusiasts to newcomers, to experience the benefits of barre workouts while supporting a local business in need.”

Event Details:

Where: 2948 Council Tree Ave, Suite #119, Fort Collins, CO 80525

When: Saturday, December 9 th at 7 a.m. to Sunday, December 10 th at 7 a.m.

“This event is a testament to the strength and perseverance of our community,” says Gonzales. “We’re grateful for the support of our generous sponsors. Together, we can ensure the future of Pure Barre Fort Collins and continue to serve our neighbors with health, wellness, and a sense of belonging. We want to extend a heartfelt appreciation to everyone for their support during this challenging time. Together, we can overcome the adversity and come out stronger on the other side.”

For more information and to reserve your spot for the classes, please visit https://www.purebarre.com/location/fort-collins-co or download the Pure Barre app.

About Pure Barre Fort Collins:

Pure Barre Fort Collins is a locally-owned fitness and wellness studio dedicated to helping individuals achieve fitness goals while fostering a strong sense of community. Specializing in barre workouts, the studio offers a wide range of classes that combine strength training, flexibility, and mindfulness to create a well-rounded and fulfilling fitness experience. Pure Barre is committed to providing a safe and welcoming space for individuals of all fitness levels. Our goal is to empower people, to connect through the joy of movement, cultivate resilience, acceptance and community. Come as you are; let’s have some fun!