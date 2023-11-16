Canyon Concert Ballet’s The Nutcracker Adds an Unforgettable Spark to the Holiday Season

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Audiences across Fort Collins will be swept up in the magic of the season as Canyon Concert Ballet returns to the stage this December with the annual Christmas classic, The Nutcracker. Accompanied by the Fort Collins Symphony, CCB’s abundant energy and masterful execution will pave the way for a mesmerizing, larger-than-life production that will renew your belief in magic and childhood dreams. Artistic Director, Michael Pappalardo, is “delighted to welcome many new dancers into our organization, and I am excited for you to see this year’s Nutcracker with an even larger cast and many new costumes and sets.”

The Nutcracker takes us on an unforgettable journey with young Clara as she travels from her home on Christmas Eve to the Kingdom of Snow and the Land of the Sweets. A joyous explosion of color, set to Tchaikovsky’s inspired score, Canyon Concert Ballet’s The Nutcracker is sure to enchant audiences of all ages.

Canyon Concert Ballet’s The Nutcracker will be performed in both Fort Collins and Cheyenne, and will provide an unforgettable spark to the holiday season. “Christmas is my favorite time of the year, and I am so excited to be sharing my Nutcracker with Northern Colorado and Wyoming audiences once again this year,” said Pappalardo of this year’s production.

After selling out in 2022, CCB will again offer the Nutcracker VIP Experience. VIP ticket holders will be transported to the Land of the Sweets where they will meet cast members, snack on a variety of holiday treats, and see the stage being prepared for the show while also learning about the history of the Nutcracker.

The Nutcracker

The Lincoln Center, Fort Collins

Thursday, December 7, 2023- 7:00 PM

Friday, December 8, 2023- 7:00 PM

Saturday, December 9, 2023- 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Sunday, December 10, 2023- 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM

Tickets available at https://www.lctix.com/shows- tickets/the-nutcracker/

The Nutcracker

Cheyenne Civic Center, Cheyenne, WY

Saturday, December 16, 2023- 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Tickets available at https://www.axs.com/events/ 484160/the-nutcracker-evening- tickets?q=nutcracker