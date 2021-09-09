Rio Grande Restaurant Opens After Fire

Pop-Up Location on College Avenue

Following the July 2021 kitchen fire, the Fort Collins landmark, the Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant (the Rio), is opening a pop-up location at 125 South College Avenue (Rove and Element space). The Rio will serve lunch and dinner from 11am to 10pm daily.

“We’re really excited to be able to keep serving the Fort Collins community while we renovate our West Mountain Avenue location,” said Pat McGaughran, founder and owner of the Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant. “We’re truly grateful to the firefighters who saved the historic building we’ve called home for the last 30 years and we’re looking forward to welcoming guests back inside once everything has been repaired. In the meantime, we’re grateful to be able to have this pop-up space and continue to do what we do best — bring people together over our legendary margs and tasty TexMex fare.”

The temporary Rio location will serve the same fine Mexican food menu everyone has come to love. Construction on the Mountain Avenue location has commenced and is slated to re-open in 2022. The restaurant will use the closure to make improvements and renovations in addition to fire restoration and repair.

—————————— —————————— —————————— ————————–

About the Fort Collins Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant

Legendary margs. Tasty TexMex fare. Good people. After many life-changing adventures through Mexico, three guys from the Gulf Coast opened the doors of the Fort Collins Rio in 1986 with these founding principles in mind and at heart. Since then, every single person who’s stepped through those doors has helped grow the tradition. It’s in the air. On every plate of food. It builds with each conversation. The good times that started over 30 years ago are still available today in all five Rio locations — Fort Collins, Boulder, Denver, Greeley, and Park Meadows.