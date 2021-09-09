Happening in Wellington: September 11, Tribute and Fall Cleaning 

Annie Lindgren

North Forty News

Two events are happening in downtown Wellington on the morning of September 11, 2021. One pays tribute to lives lost. The other is a great excuse to purge properties of unwanted debris and an opportunity to help with some downtown clean-up efforts.

Tribute to Lives Lost in 9/11

The Wellington Fire Protection District hosts a ceremony to pay tribute and remember the 2,996 innocent lives lost 20 years ago on September 11, 2001.

The ceremony, held at Station 16, starts at 6:30 am in front of the flags located on the corner of 3rd St. and McKinley Ave. At 6:45 am, the Wellington Fire Protection District Honor Guard will lower the flags to half-mast while the on-duty crew rings the bell.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on Facebook for anyone unable to attend in person.

The Annual Town Clean-Up

Wellington residents can dispose of unwanted debris by dropping items off at the dumpster located on 6th Street across from Wellington Middle School during the annual town-wide spring clean-up event.

Residents are reminded that certain restrictions do apply to the event. For example, they cannot toss anything exceeding one cubic yard, electronics, large appliances, mattresses, or furniture.

Contact Hallie Sheldon at hpsheldon@wellingtoncolorado.gov for additional information or to volunteer. HOAs and surrounding areas are encouraged to participate.

Volunteer Opportunity

In partnership with the Town-wide clean-up day, the Wellington Main Street Program hosts a downtown clean-up from 9 am to 11 am. Volunteers will lend a hand with sidewalk sweeping, cleaning up both Centennial and Library Park, cleaning benches, clearing weeds, putting out fall decor, and supporting the community by helping individuals with projects in the downtown area.

Sign up to be a part of these efforts online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050B45ABAC23A5FC1-townwide

Volunteers will check-in at the Historic Wellington Hotel (3725 Cleveland Ave) to get equipment and duties. All ages are welcome to attend this family-friendly event that encourages pride in downtown spaces.

Show up, pay tribute, and participate in good things happening in Wellington.