Saint Joseph Catholic School Collects 2,501 Pounds of Food for Larimer County Food Bank

Saint Joseph Catholic School 8th-graders collected a total of 2,501 pounds of food on Wednesday, March 10, to be given to the Larimer County Food Bank and Catholic Charities.

The food collection was part of the last day of the Operation Soup Bowl Food Drive Contest. Ms. O’Neill’s 8th-graders created the contest.

“When they heard about all the families who are depending on our local food banks to help them through the pandemic, they were all over it,” said Ms. O’Neill. “We collected more than a ton of food in three days – and my classmates and I won first place,” said Liam Maguire.

8th Grade would be hosting Operation Soup Bowl in a typical school year which consists of a bread and soup lunch to fight hunger in the Fort Collins Community. When the pandemic hit and social distancing guidelines were put in place, the school had to switch gears.

“This has been a fun school project,” said Wyatt Lefever. “We ran the show, we created posters to advertise the event, and have been gathering and weighing the food,” Wyatt said.

The students worked with their art teacher Mrs. Kinney making handmade pottery bowls that they sold for $5 each. They also raised $1,155 through sales and cash donations to Larimer County Food Bank and Catholic Charities.

“It’s a great feeling to know that we can and are making a difference in the lives of so many people,” said Gerardo Franco.

For more information regarding Saint Joseph Catholic School, visit: https://gosaintjoseph.org or learn more about the Food Bank for Larimer County, visit https://foodbanklarimer.org.