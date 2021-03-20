Board of Larimer County Commissioners Vote to Impose Temporary Moratorium on 1041, Oil and Gas Applications

The Board of Larimer County Commissioners voted 3 – 0 on Tuesday, March 16, to impose temporary moratoriums on two types of land-use applications.

The first temporary moratorium for processing 1041 applications will allow the county to revise Larimer County Land Use Code 1041 Regulations in Phase Two of the Comprehensive Plan while also addressing the safety, health, and welfare of residents in Larimer County. Local governments utilize 1041 powers to regulate state and local interest areas and protect citizens through the permitting process.

The second temporary moratorium is for processing all oil and gas applications to allow Larimer County reasonable time to revise their oil and gas regulations for Larimer County residents’ safety, health, and welfare. Both of the moratoriums are effective immediately and will expire on Thursday, April 15.

Larimer County will hold a public hearing scheduled for 3:30 pm on Tuesday, April 13, to decide whether the temporary moratoriums should be terminated, extended, or amended.

For more information regarding the moratoriums, 1041 regulations, and oil and gas regulations, visit: https://www.larimer.org/department/community-development or call 970-498-7690