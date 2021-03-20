Letter to the Editor – “MeatOUT Day”

This Letter to the Editor is solely the opinion of its author.

It does not reflect the opinion of this newspaper.

Heather Moore, The PETA Foundation

Gov. Jared Polis was wise to declare March 20 as “MeatOUT Day” and urge people to eat vegan foods rather than animal-based ones.

Animals are made of flesh, bone, and blood, just as humans are. They form friendships, feel pain and joy, grieve for lost loved ones, and value their lives. They’re horrified by the sight and smell of the slaughterhouse and are afraid to die. Fortunately, each vegan spares nearly 200 animals every year.

No one needs to eat animal-based foods, and studies show that people who don’t are less likely to suffer from heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and other life-threatening illnesses. Eating vegan foods also helps conserve resources and combat climate change and other environmental problems.

That’s partly why the number of American vegans increased by 300%—about 9.6 million people—in the past 15 years. And newer vegans have been sprouting up left and right since the pandemic began.

PETA is happy to provide everyone with free vegan recipes, product suggestions, information about vegan-friendly delivery services, and more.

