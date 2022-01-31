Selling Fast – Valentine Wine & Chocolate Walk in Windsor

Less Than a Month Away, and Half of the Available Tickets Have been Sold

The Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Windsor Downtown Development Authority to host the Valentine Wine & Chocolate Walk that will bring as many as 700 potential customers to its historic downtown.

28 Participating businesses will host, and the Chamber will supply the business with delicious chocolate truffles, fine wines from all over the world.

The businesses are responsible for preparing delicious appetizers that complement their wine selection. Each participant will receive a custom printed wine glass, a map of participating businesses, and 10 tasting tickets.

Saturday, February 12

Time: 5 pm to 8 pm

500 Main Street, Windsor CO

Admission $40

After Party Tickets – Sold Separately

8 pm to 11 pm

Admission $5

Tickets are available at windsorchamber.net.