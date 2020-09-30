Take Off on This Runway

By Libby James

Subtitled “A Wiser Path to College,” the totally free Runway Course consists of a series of college planning programs and resources designed specifically to address issues that have emerged for college-bound high school students as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. It offers information on the process, when to do it, and how to do it well.

Designed with assistance from college administrators and experts from many of America’s most prominent institutes of higher education, the focus of the Runway Course is on the details involved in the process of applying for college.

It addresses how to choose the best value, applying for fee waivers, and completing applications effectively, suggestions especially needed during this time when one-on-one counseling is often more difficult to access.

The program also has resources for schools and school counselors to assist them in offering additional support for students who may be involved with greater or lesser degrees of remote learning.

The developers of the course recognized the need for such a program when they observed high school students experiencing stress and having a hard time staying focused, especially when their families were involved with illness and job loss.

The Runway Couse breaks tasks into bite-sized pieces, making them more doable and providing clarity and focus during an uncertain and confusing time.

Access the Runway Course at: go.collegewise.com/runway where there is helpful information for both prospective students and educators.