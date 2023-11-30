TDS Telecom To Donate During Its Second Annual Week Of Giving In Colorado

Through a companywide Week of Giving campaign, TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS®) is increasing its philanthropic activities this holiday season. One of the company’s core values is giving back to the communities it serves through TDS Cares initiatives. The giving events will be held throughout TDS communities from Monday, November 27, through Friday, Dec. 1.

“Now more than ever, it’s important that we help TDS communities thrive,” said Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs Drew Petersen. “We hope this week will inspire others to give back to their communities throughout the holiday season.”

In Fort Carson, Eaton, Estes Park, Johnstown, Milliken, and Wellington, here are the TDS activities:

• On Cyber/STEM Monday, TDS is donating a projector and a sound bar for the student lounge at Fort Carson Middle School.

• On Giving Tuesday, TDS will be donating toys to the Eaton Police Department for its toy drive.

• On Wellness Wednesday, TDS will donate nebulizers and canes to the Estes Park Hospital for patients in need.

• On Thankful Thursday, TDS will provide lunch to the first responders at the Johnstown/Milliken Fire Department.

• On Food Pantry Friday, TDS is donating $300 worth of food to the River of Life Church Food Bank in Wellington.

“TDS associates are excited for the Week of Giving,” said Senior Manager of Field Marketing Brenda Cody. “Whether it’s honoring our first responders or volunteering at a food pantry, our field marketing associates have found effective and creative ways to serve their communities.”

TDS Cares initiatives occur throughout the year, and through the Be Good Citizens program, TDS provides associates with 16 hours of paid time off every year to volunteer at the 501c3 organization of their choice.

TDS Broadband Service provides cable TV, broadband internet, and phone service in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Utah, and Texas. Visit HelloTDS.com.

TDS Broadband Service is part of TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS Telecom), headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. Combined, the companies employ more than 3,600 people. Visit tdstelecom.com.

TDS Broadband Service and TDS Telecom are subsidiaries of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS], a Fortune 1000® company. Founded in 1969, Telephone and Data Systems provides wireless, broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Visit tdsinc.com.