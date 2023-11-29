Two Men Arrested during Child Predator Operation 

Two men were arrested during a joint operation to fight child prostitution.

In early November, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigators, with assistance from Johnstown Police detectives and the United States Air Force Office of Special Investigations, posed as underage sex workers on online forums. They were contacted by several men soliciting services, and when the men arrived at an agreed-upon location, they were met by law enforcement. Two men were arrested during this effort.

Jose Calderon, 41, of Greeley, was arrested on the following charges:

Soliciting for Child Prostitution (F3)

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (F5)

Attempted Patronizing a Child Prostitute (F4)

Cybercrime – Using a computer network to solicit sexual contact with a minor (F5)

Calderon was issued a $15,000 personal recognizance bond.

Vincent Chirafisi, 37, of Fort Collins, was arrested on the following charges:

Soliciting for Child Prostitution (F3)

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (F5)

Attempted Patronizing a Child Prostitute (F4)

Cybercrime – Using a computer network to solicit sexual contact with a minor (F5)

Chirafisi was issued a $1,000 cash bond.

“Our investigators are continuing to use our resources to prevent exploitation of vulnerable youth,” said Sheriff John Feyen. “Child predators are not welcome here, and we will continue taking a proactive approach to stop this predatory behavior in Northern Colorado.”

Both suspects were booked into the Larimer County Jail.

These charges are merely an accusation; the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.