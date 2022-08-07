The Group Real Estate Expands with the Purchase of Steamboat Springs Brokerage

The Group Inc. Real Estate, a powerhouse in Northern Colorado real estate since 1976, is expanding west to one of Colorado’s premier resort regions.

On Monday, August 1, The Group Inc. Real Estate announced its acquisition of Colorado Group Realty in Steamboat Springs. The purchase includes Colorado Group Realty’s main office in downtown Steamboat, as well as a second office in nearby Hayden.

With the acquisition, The Group grows to eight locations (The Group opened its sixth office earlier this year in Timnath). It’s the Fort Collins-based company’s first location outside of the Northern Colorado region.

“We are honored and proud to join forces with the amazing brokers and resource staff at Colorado Group Realty,” said Group Inc. President and CEO Brandon Wells. “We have had a long-standing synergy with CGR and have worked closely together over the years. To finally come together to strengthen our culture of excellence in real estate service, relationships, and involvement in our local communities is a dream come true.”

The acquisition combines two like-minded real estate firms. Both companies are affiliates of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, a global network of top independent brokerages, and both are practitioners of the Ninja Selling sales philosophy created by The Group co-founder Larry Kendall. Each company is an industry leader in its respective market, and together they combined for nearly $3.3 billion in sales volume in 2021.

“We’re thrilled to become part of The Group,” said CGR’s Employing Broker Shelly Stanford. “With the vast amount of knowledge, amazing systems, and strong support tools and people, we will have the fortune to pass all of that along to our clients. The Group’s culture is amazing—caring and supportive—very much like the culture Colorado Group has thrived on. What a tremendous asset to our clients, friends and community.”

The Group now gains a presence in one of the country’s most dynamic resort communities. Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. recently announced plans to expand the ski area by 355 acres, install a second gondola, and a new base that will include shopping, dining, and improved navigation—all part of a plan that would make Steamboat one of North America’s largest ski resorts.

Because of its relatively traffic-free access from Northern Colorado (people appreciate skipping I-70) Steamboat is also an increasingly popular destination for residents of Larimer and Weld counties. Nearly 25% of Steamboat buyers are Front Range residents.

In all, 84 people—including 70 agents and 14 staff—are joining The Group from CGR. The management team for the Steamboat and Hayden offices includes Josh Miller, regional sales manager, and Shelly Stanford, the managing broker. Miller replaces Steve Goldman, former CEO for Colorado Group Realty, who recently announced his plans to step down after six years of leading the company.

CGR will adopt The Group’s branding, a process that is expected to be completed this fall. Miller joins the firm from Vacasa, a property management firm in Steamboat, where he was the general manager. Stanford, a long-time broker for CGR, joined the firm in 2000 and became the Employing / Managing Broker in 2018. She has lived in Steamboat since 1977. The acquisition was approved unanimously by CGR’s board of directors.

“Steamboat Springs and the Yampa Valley are truly a special place, and we are honored to be a part of these communities,” Wells said.

More about Colorado Group Realty

Founded in 1995 in Steamboat Springs

Active in residential, commercial, mountain development and land sales

2021 sales volume: About $850 million

Local market share: 29%

2021 transaction sides: 971

70 real estate agents and 10 resource staff

2 offices: Steamboat Springs and Hayden

About The Group Inc. Real Estate

Founded in 1976 in Fort Collins

Active in residential, commercial and land sales

2021 sales volume: About $2.45 billion

2021 transaction sides: 4,591

225 brokers/real estate agents and 75 resource staff

Six offices: three in Fort Collins, two in Loveland, one in Timnath

The Group Real Estate is an employee-owned company founded in Fort Collins in 1976. With eight locations and 305 brokers, The Group is involved in more transactions than any other company in Northern Colorado. Additional information at thegroupinc.com