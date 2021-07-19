The Human Bean Northern Colorado is Expanding to Wellington

WELLINGTON, Colo. The Human Bean Northern Colorado has announced plans for its newest location in the growing town of Wellington at 8121 6th Avenue. This will be the 11th location in northern Colorado for the locally owned and operated Human Bean. Construction is expected to begin in mid-2021.

“Conversations on this location in Wellington began in 2015,” said Human Bean owner, Frank Sherman. “The residents here have always supported our coffee truck and it is the type of close-knit community we enjoy being a part of. It can sometimes take a while to line up the perfect site, but we believe the wait is worth it. We are so excited to officially have some solid plans to become part of the Wellington community with a permanent location.” Ridley’s Family Market in Wellington has served as a home away from home for our Human Bean Mobile Coffee Truck for several years. The state-of-the-art coffee truck serves customers from the market’s parking lot on weekends and has attracted a large fan base in the area.

The Human Bean is northern Colorado’s original double-sided drive-thru, proudly offering a vast selection of locally sourced products and delicious food and drink options. The new Wellington Human Bean drive-thru will be just south of O’Reilly Auto Parts on 6th St. It will serve as a prime location to meet the coffee needs of residents of Wellington, travelers on I-25, and other local visitors.

The Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now running nine separate locations and one mobile coffee truck, The Human Bean has become known as the leading coffee drive-thru in northern Colorado. For more information on The Human Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.