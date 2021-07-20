Happenings in Wellington

Annie Lindgren

North Forty News

Town of Wellington

Larimer County Solid Waste is making a change to the Wellington Residential Convenience Center hours. Wednesday service ends August 1, 2021, but you can visit from 9 am to 4 pm on Saturdays. The Wellington Residential Convenience Center is located on County Road 70 (also known as Owl Canyon Road), between County Roads 7 and 9. The site accepts household, bagged trash only. To learn more about the operation, visit https://www.larimer.org/solidwaste/cc.

Education Opportunity: The Town of Wellington is hosting a presentation on the benefits of deep watering techniques, how to test and track different irrigation systems, and resources residents can use to ensure their outdoor watering is efficient and effective. This is led by Water Resource Specialist and CSU Extension Regional Staff Member Joel Schneeklot. It is free and available to anyone who will attend. July 9, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at the Leeper Center (3800 Wilson Ave)

Interested in being on the Parks Advisory Board to help with Wellington’s ten parks? There is an open position, and applicants can apply online at https://bit.ly/3h51gkP. The volunteers meet the second Wednesday of the month at 6 pm, and the role requires a monthly volunteer commitment of 5 hours.

Wellington Main Street Program

The Main Street Market is happening every Thursday night, from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm in Centennial Park. There are over thirty vendors signed up and special events every week.

To see a list of vendors visit, https://wellingtonmainstreet.org/mainstreetmarket

Weekly Special Events:

7/15 – Spectra Circus Entertainment

7/22 – HOPE Learning Center- Wellington, Colorado, Cheerleading Performance and Bounce Houses

8/5 – Well-O-Rama Music Festival and Games, Practice Night

8/12 – Bomb Squad

8/19 – Poudre High School Cheerleading, Face Painting

8/26 – What’s Your Wellington? Art Exhibit Night

WHAT’S YOUR WELLINGTON ART CONTEST

CALLING ALL ARTISTS! This year’s Main Street Market is hosting an art contest for all ages. The theme for the contest is “What’s Your Wellington?” Artwork submissions are due on August 22nd. Art should be printed on 8.5×11 paper and can be dropped off at any Main Street Market on Thursdays between 5:30-8:30 pm.

The artwork will be displayed on August 29th. The winning artwork will be considered as the inspiration for the next downtown Wellington mural!

Wellington Brewfest Raised $14,192.66 for the Wellington Main Street Program. The money will go towards a sign grant program and a landscaping project at the library.

Well-O-Rama Music Festival is happening on August 7, 2021, in Centennial Park, from 3 PM to 7 PM. The following local bands are playing:

Titonic, playing energetic music mixing rhythm and blues, soul, funk, and originals.

Matt Skinner Band, a four-piece alt-country roots rock group from Fort Collins, CO.

MTN Duo, a popular local band that plays a mixture of rock, country, metal, punk, and pop.

For more information or to purchase tickets (only $10) visit, https://wellingtonmainstreet.org/well-o-rama.

Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce

A Ribbon Cutting for new business Sun Kissed Tans was held July 8, 2021. This business opened at 3999 GW Bush Avenue Unit #103, Wellington, CO 80549.

Lots of Wellington businesses were nominated by Best of NoCO Style 2021, and voting starts July 1. You can show your support by visiting https://nocostyle.com/2021-best-of-survey/.

July 21, 2021, at the Women of Wellington event held at Knaack Of It Automotive (3703 Cleveland Avenue), attendees can learn the essential things every woman should know about their cars.

Wellington Public Library

The Library is doing a STORYWALK, where participants read the story and complete activities at 14 stations. Enjoy the outdoors while you meander through Library Park.

The Library has fun things going on weekly throughout the summer. Follow them on Facebook or Instagram to stay up to date on happenings. Their new director, Ross, has made a lot of positive changes to the events and online presence.

Are there things happening in Wellington that you would like reported on or shared? Press releases and newsletters can be sent to info@northfortynews.com, or you can reach out to Annie at alindgren@northfortynews.com.