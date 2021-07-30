The Ranch Events Complex Gains GBAC STAR™ Facility Accreditation

The Ranch Events Complex has announced that it has achieved Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation, the gold standard for prepared facilities. Under the guidance of GBAC, a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, The Ranch Events Complex has implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention.

“Achieving this accreditation means we’ll be able to welcome our community back safely and confidently,” says Chris Ashby, Director of The Ranch Events Complex. “We’re ready to get back to sharing events with Northern Colorado, and this will help us do so.”

As the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response, and recovery accreditation, GBAC STAR™ helps organizations establish protocols and procedures, offers expert-led training, and assesses a facility’s readiness for bio risk situations.

“In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the GBAC STAR accreditation program is exactly what facilities need to confidently reopen and keep staff, customers, and communities safe,” says John Barrett, Executive Director of ISSA.

To achieve GBAC STAR™ accreditation, The Ranch Events Complex was required to demonstrate compliance with the program’s 20 core elements, which range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures. Learn more about GBAC STAR accreditation at www.gbac.org.