Avelo Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service Between Fort Collins-Loveland and Los Angeles     

Avelo Airlines, inspiring travel through everyday low fares, is expanding into Northern Colorado with the only nonstop service connecting Fort Collins-Loveland to Los Angeles.

Starting October 6, Avelo will connect Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) and LA’s most convenient and popular airport — Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) — two times per week. One-way fares starting at $49* can be booked at aveloair.com.

”We are excited to bring Northern Colorado more choice and greater convenience in air travel, as well as the Avelo Soul of Service,” said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “With this exclusive nonstop service to Los Angeles, Fort Collins and Loveland now have direct access to the best of Southern California through the region’s most convenient airport. LA has never been easier or more affordable to reach.”

Situated in the heart of Southern California, BUR is surrounded by LA’s world-famous beaches, dining, entertainment, shopping, and sun-soaked outdoor recreation. Whether Customers are departing or arriving, BUR offers a refreshingly convenient and hassle-free experience. Named the 2019 “Best U.S. Airport” by Fodor’s Travel, BUR features include seamless curbside pickup and drop-off, smaller crowds, unrivaled speed for plane-to-carousel bag delivery, faster TSA security lines, and short walking distances between the terminal and ground transportation, parking, and rental cars (instead of the time-consuming shuttles and trains necessary at larger airports). All of this makes BUR the ultra-convenient, stress-free gateway to LA.

“Los Angeles has started its comeback, and we are inviting visitors to safely and responsibly start their comeback to LA,” said Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board Chief Marketing Officer Don Skeoch. “Avelo’s new service coincides with our national advertising campaign, and we hope visitors from our important feeder markets – newly serviced by Avelo – will find it even easier to experience all LA has to offer.”

The route will be served by 189-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft, one of the most fuel-efficient commercial aircraft in the world, providing customers with a large, comfortable cabin with more room, more seats, and more seating options than the regional aircraft typically serving the airports in Avelo’s network. Avelo aircraft features 60 seats with up to 9 inches of extra legroom starting at $11.

“We know travelers are looking for affordable, convenient travel options and Avelo has shown a commitment to partner with smaller, more convenient airports like ours to make that happen. We are committed to bringing affordable and innovative commercial flights through our region, especially those in high-demand markets like the Greater Los Angeles area,” said FNL Director Jason Licon.

City Pair Flight Departs Arrives Frequency FNL-BUR XP132 11:15 a.m. 12:40 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays BUR-FNL XP131 7:10 a.m. 10:35 a.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays

Flight times are based on local times.