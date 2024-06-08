The Youth Clinic Awards 2024 Growing Healthy Kids High School Scholarship to Colin Magelky 

The Youth Clinic has announced Colin Magelky as the recipient of the 2024 Growing Healthy Kids High School Scholarship. This $1,000 scholarship honors outstanding students in Northern Colorado who have shown resilience and commitment to overcoming challenges.

Colin, a long-time patient of Dr. Guenther at The Youth Clinic, impressed the scholarship committee with his essay on his journey through grief after losing a close friend. His essay highlighted the importance of openness and seeking help, as well as his dedication to supporting others.

“This scholarship is a testament to Colin’s strength and perseverance. His story is a powerful reminder of the importance of community and support during difficult times,” said Larry Mortensen, Executive Director at The Youth Clinic. “We are proud to support Colin as he pursues his studies, and we look forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly make in the field of medical research.”

Colin plans to use the scholarship to further his studies in Molecular Biology at Princeton University. He has conducted research on microRNAs with Dr. Tai Montgomery at Colorado State University and is set to co-author two publications.

The Youth Clinic’s mission is to support the health and well-being of children in Northern Colorado. The annual Growing Healthy Kids High School Scholarship aims to empower exceptional students like Colin to reach their full potential.

About The Youth Clinic

The Youth Clinic specializes in the treatment of infants, children, and young adults. It has cared for generations of area youth for more than 50 years.